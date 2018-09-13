Street festivals to close Toronto roads this weekend

This weekend is all about street festivals as Open Streets and Roncesvalles Polish Festival roll into town. As a result, there will be a slew of major closures all over the city.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this weekend in Toronto.

For the event, Bloor St. West between Jane St. and Runnymede Rd. will be closed September 14 at 9:30 a.m. until September 16 at midnight.

The annual street festival will have Roncesvalles Ave. between Queen St. West and Dundas St. West closed from September 15 at 5 a.m. until September 16 at midnight.

A series of road closures and lane restrictions will take place on September 15 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the area bounded by Sheppard Ave. in the south, Yonge St. in the east, Dufferin St. in the west and Steeles Ave. in the north for the run.

The following road closures will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 16 for the car-free event.

Bloor St. West between Montrose Ave. and Sherbourne St.

Yonge St. between Bloor St. and Queen St.

Vehicles can cross Bloor St. at Grace St./Christie St., Bathurst St., Spadina Ave., Avenue Rd., Bay St., Church St., Ted Rogers Way and Sherbourne St.



Vehicles can cross Yonge St. at Wellesley St., College St., Gerrard St., Dundas St., Shuter St. and Queen St.

In addition to road closures, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on September 15 and 16 due to signal upgrades.