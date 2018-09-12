There's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

Brace yourself for another weekend subway closure. This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on September 15 and 16 due to signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure and will load and offload as follows:

At Lawrence West the bus will load and offload inside the station.

At Yorkdale the TTC will provide a special shuttle bus to accommodate customers travelling to and from Yorkdale Mall. Customers can transfer between the Line 1 shuttle and the Yorkdale express on Dufferin St.

At Wilson the bus load and offload inside station.

At Sheppard West the bus load and offload inside station.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on October 6 and 7 due to signal upgrades.