There's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend
Brace yourself for another weekend subway closure. This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on September 15 and 16 due to signal upgrades.
Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure and will load and offload as follows:
Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on October 6 and 7 due to signal upgrades.
