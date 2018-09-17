City
Bill 31 Ontario

Chaos erupts in Toronto during midnight debate on council cuts

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative MPPs are literally burning the midnight oil in an attempt to pass Bill 31 ahead of Toronto's upcoming municipal election — and so are the hordes of citizens trying to stop them.

The Legislative Assembly of Ontario held a rare midnight sitting thios morning at 12:01 a.m. to try and get through a second-reading debate of Ford's controversial 'Efficient Local Government Act.'

If passed, this bill would reduce the number of seats on Toronto city council from 47 to 25, in the middle of an election period, without any sort of warning or consultation from the province.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled last Monday that an earlier version of the bill was unconstitutional, prompting Ford to invoke the Canadian Charter's controversial "notwithstanding clause" for the first time in Ontario history.

Ford's use of the rare clause, also called Section 33, has been widely decried by human rights organizations, Toronto residents, and political opponents alike who say the premier is acting like a dictator.

Last night's marathon meeting proved successful for the PC party, in that they got through the second reading of Bill 31 after the mandatory six-and-a-half hours of debate.

In what's becoming somewhat of a regular occurrence, protesters arrived en masse to Queen's Park late Sunday night to try and score a seat inside the legislature for the debate.

Most of those who did were soon kicked out of the building for being disruptive.

Many argued that they should be let back inside.

They weren't, but the protests continued outdoors with people chanting and banging their feet against the barriers next to the walls of Ontario's Legislative Assembly until nearly sunrise.

 Like the NDP party, protesters argued that the bill should be thrown out.

The New Democrats did try to delay the bill's passing again on Monday morning by moving to adjourn the debate, but lost in a vote of 67-24.

The Toronto Star reports that Progressive Conservatives are now set to introduce a "time-allocation motion," meaning that the bill could pass its second and third reading, as well as get royal assent, by this Thursday.

Whether or not that's fast enough for Toronto election officials remains to be seen.

City Clerk Ulli Watkiss said on Thursday that the she is concerned about her ability to run a fair election on October 22 at this point, given the confusion surrounding Toronto's ward boundaries.

"We have hit a tipping point," she said to councillors, noting that whether Toronto has 47 or 25 seats to vote for, "both election scenarios are becoming virtually impossible for us to carry out."

Lead photo by

Green Party

