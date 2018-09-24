It's going to feel like 29C in Toronto tomorrow

Summer is over in southern Ontario, as evidenced by all of the people wearing coats today (and also by the calendar) — but don't put your shorts in storage just yet.

Believe it or not, temperatures are expected to rise from this morning's chilly low of 10 degrees Celsius all the way up to 22, which, with the humidex, will feel more like 29 by Tuesday.

This temperature swing, the latest in a long line of such rapid fluctuations for Toronto, will begin with a "feels like" jump from 13 C to 22 C between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday.

By Tuesday afternoon, we'll be back in the beachy zone — minus the beach, unless you like mud. Environment Canada is calling for rain on Monday night, all day Tuesday, and Wednesday morning.

After that, things will start to dry (and cool) off again, reaching a pleasant and sunny 19 degrees by Thursday.

The weekend is expected to be mild as well, with Saturday sitting at 17 degrees, so show off those autumn jackets while you can. Parka season is coming and, knowing this city, it'll probably hit just hours after the final heat wave of 2018.