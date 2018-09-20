The Toronto Island airport just got totally flooded

It's not raining outside but one Toronto airport is completely flooded this morning. Billy Bishop Airport by the waterfront looks like a lake right now with water creating chaos in the area near the parking lot.

1/2 A water main break at Bathurst just south of Queen’s Quay has resulted in flooding in the vicinity of mainland operations @BBishopAirport. City of Toronto crews are on the scene to address the water main break— — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) September 20, 2018

City of Toronto crews are working to repair a water main break that is causing flooding in the area immediately outside the island airport.

1/2 Sept 20. Update: Limited vehicle access to airport as a result of water main break on Bathurst St. No impact to passengers using the tunnel or ferry. No impact to flights or airside operations.— — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) September 20, 2018

This is the second time in the past six weeks that a flood has caused a commotion at Billy Bishop. However, this time it's not expected to cause flight delays.

Toronto's Island Airport is truly living up to it's name this morning #YTZ pic.twitter.com/f4Zn4RkFGq — Bjoern Rost (@brost) September 20, 2018

While there doesn't seem to be any reported flooding inside the airport itself, it has impacted the water supply in their lounges, including the bathrooms.

Hi Kathryn, we're working on a solution for the washrooms and should be up and running very soon. — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) September 20, 2018

Photos posted on Reddit show flooding in the parking lot, limiting vehicle access.

Billy Bishop Airport has asked anyone with scheduled flights today to "Please leave extra travel time if you are flying from [the airport] this morning," and that anyone travelling to the island via tunnel or ferry will not be effected.