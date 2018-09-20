City
Angie Liu
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto island airport

The Toronto Island airport just got totally flooded

City
Angie Liu
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's not raining outside but one Toronto airport is completely flooded this morning. Billy Bishop Airport by the waterfront looks like a lake right now with water creating chaos in the area near the parking lot.

City of Toronto crews are working to repair a water main break that is causing flooding in the area immediately outside the island airport.

This is the second time in the past six weeks that a flood has caused a commotion at Billy Bishop. However, this time it's not expected to cause flight delays.

While there doesn't seem to be any reported flooding inside the airport itself, it has impacted the water supply in their lounges, including the bathrooms.

Photos posted on Reddit show flooding in the parking lot, limiting vehicle access.

toronto island airportBilly Bishop Airport has asked anyone with scheduled flights today to "Please leave extra travel time if you are flying from [the airport] this morning," and that anyone travelling to the island via tunnel or ferry will not be effected.

Photos by

easywriter on Reddit

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Toronto Island airport just got totally flooded

Raccoon spotted eating breakfast inside Toronto home

Events to close down Toronto roads this weekend

Toronto is getting its first office building made out of wood

Scotiabank is giving away thousands of free Presto cards in Toronto

Toronto streetcar derails after collision with ambulance

Only in Toronto #29: Barn & Stables, Grossman's Tavern, Robo Sushi, TIFF

All the photos of Doug Ford driving a tractor you don't want to see