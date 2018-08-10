City
Toronto's nightmare on Broadview is almost over

East Chinatown businesses are rejoicing now that a construction project is wrapping up early in the neighbourhood. 

The intersection at Broadview Ave and Gerrard St. East has been receiving a streetcar track upgrade since July 24.

The closure of the intersection and the diversion of the streetcars have both been a pain for businesses and pedestrians on the street, not to mention the transit riders on three separate diverted routes. 

The City announced today that the project will wrap up early due to favourable weather throughout the duration of the work, and the infrastructure being in better condition than initially thought. 

Pop Music, a vinyl store located on Gerrard, rejoiced in the news. After finding out that they may be losing thousands of commuter and pedestrian walk-in customers, the store offered a couple "Construction Sales" to drive traffic. 

Pop Music said in an email that "the construction was a huge challenge," as the TTC stops were moved very far away, reducing the amount of "impulse customers." 

Transit riders and frequenters of the neighbourhood can now celebrate the construction ending early, for once. Now, if only all Toronto construction projects could end early. Maybe in our collective dreams. 

