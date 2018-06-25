City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Broadview dundas closure

Major Toronto intersection closing down for an entire month

City officials are advising motorists today that they can no longer drive through one of East Toronto's busiest intersections until at least the end of July.

The area surrounding Dundas Street and Broadview Avenue will be shut down completely beginning today, according to the city, so that TTC crews can rehabilitate "aging" streetcar tracks.

Phase 1 of the project is slated to take place between now and July 23. After that, crews will move just down the road to Broadview and Gerrard Street, where they will remain until September 8.

"Signs will be posted ahead of the construction zone to direct vehicle and cycling traffic around the site," writes the city on its website, noting that pedestrians will be able to detour around the work area.

Cars and bikes are a no-go, though.

"To accommodate this work, the intersection will be completely closed to vehicle and cycling traffic for three weeks," writes the city.

Ugh.

