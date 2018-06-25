Major Toronto intersection closing down for an entire month

City officials are advising motorists today that they can no longer drive through one of East Toronto's busiest intersections until at least the end of July.

The area surrounding Dundas Street and Broadview Avenue will be shut down completely beginning today, according to the city, so that TTC crews can rehabilitate "aging" streetcar tracks.

Phase 1 of the project is slated to take place between now and July 23. After that, crews will move just down the road to Broadview and Gerrard Street, where they will remain until September 8.

Traffic alert: Today until July 9, the Broadview and Dundas St E intersection is fully closed to replace TTC tracks. Signs are posted to ensure safe travel and there is local two-way traffic on Broadview between Gerrard and Allen Ave. https://t.co/CbJsdxWzXV pic.twitter.com/Ypfm30yUqk — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) June 25, 2018

"Signs will be posted ahead of the construction zone to direct vehicle and cycling traffic around the site," writes the city on its website, noting that pedestrians will be able to detour around the work area.

Cars and bikes are a no-go, though.

"To accommodate this work, the intersection will be completely closed to vehicle and cycling traffic for three weeks," writes the city.

Ugh.