Road Closure Toronto

Roads closed in Toronto this weekend for street festivals

As the weekend approaches, it's time to prepare for some major road closures across Toronto. Street festivals and a TTC subway closure on Line 1 will make travelling around the city tricky and a bit of a headache. 

If you plan on driving, here's what you need to know to get around.

Toronto Tamil Festival

The annual street festival will close Markham Rd. between McNicoll Ave. and Passmore Ave. in both directions from August 24 at 10 p.m. to August 27 at 5 a.m.

Bloorcourt Festival

The street fest will have Bloor St. West between Dufferin St. and Montrose Ave. closed in both directions on August 25 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Dovercourt Rd. and Ossington Ave. will remain open. The 161 Rogers Rd. bus will divert both ways via Dupont St. and Ossington Ave.

Leslieville Beer Festival

Dundas St. East between Logan Ave. and Carlaw Ave. will be closed in both directions on August 25 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. to accommodate the beer festival. 

Pedestrian Sundays

There are a number of road closures in Kensington Market from noon to 10:30 p.m. for this monthly summer event.

TTC Subway Closure

In addition to road closures there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on August 25 and 26 due to signal upgrades.

