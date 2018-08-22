There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

After a cancelled TTC subway closure last week, we are now back on track with regularly-scheduled weekend closures.

This time there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on August 25 and 26 due to signal upgrades.

Line 1: This weekend there will be no service between Finch West and Lawrence West due to signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. More info: https://t.co/paUBcYk3Qo. pic.twitter.com/gSCJADYlJ3 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 22, 2018

As always, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on September 1 and 2 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.