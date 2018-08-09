Street festivals to close down Toronto roads this weekend
It's going to be another weekend full of festivals in Toronto. As a result, a number of Toronto's major roads streets will be closed off. If that's not enough, you can also expect a TTC subway closure.
If you plan on driving, here's what you need to know to navigate around the city.
The annual Taste of the Danforth will take place August 10 to 12. The event will include the following road closures.
This event at St. Lawrence Market will be taking place August 10 and 11 resulting in the following closures.
Lake Shore Blvd, King St. or Adelaide St. can be used as alternative routes.
In addition to road closures there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on August 11 and 12 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation Load comments