

It'll feel like 40C in Toronto today as heat wave continues

This scorcher of a week isn't letting up any time soon, as we start another day in heat wave mode.

Today's humidex should make it feel close to 40C. And on top of that, it's going to be muggy and humid, making all your clothes stick to you and leaving you soaking wet every time you go inside from being out in the heat. 

It's truly the worst.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning, one of multiple this week already, and it's only Wednesday. 

Oh, and it's also likely we'll have to suffer a thunderstorm later today. Isn't weather fun? 

Weather experts are predicting that a cold front will move in soon, finally relieving us of our temporary vacation in Death Valley. 

Remember to stay cool, drink lots of water, and avoid being in the direct sun whenever possible. Good luck, fellow travellers. 

