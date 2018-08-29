City
Michael Ott
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dundas lansdowne

Major Toronto intersection to close for a month for streetcar repairs

City
Michael Ott
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Road closures in Toronto are never nice, but summer seems to come with a lot of them. However, as we try to make it through the last few days of August, the city has slapped us with a final closure, last minute.

And we almost made it, too. 

The intersection at Dundas and Lansdowne is about to close for streetcar track replacements, and of course, won't be open again until the first week of October. 

The closure starts this coming Sunday, and should see workers completing the replacements on a 24-hour schedule, to minimize the disruption. However, be wary that the first few days will involve breaking concrete, which will be very loud.

The city is advising commuters to take Queen or Bloor to avoid Dundas West, and Roncesvalles or Ossington to avoid taking Lansdowne. 

Last time a major intersection was closed, the work finished early, so perhaps we'll get lucky again. One can only hope. 

Lead photo by

Michael Monastyrskyj

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's famous window dog is sick and needs help

Lyft cancels CNE promotion amidst lockout drama

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2018 in Toronto

It'll feel like 40C in Toronto today as heat wave continues

Major Toronto intersection to close for a month for streetcar repairs

Only in Toronto #23: The end of the male strip club, sex doll brothels, Black Market Vintage

Someone just painted murals next to Toronto streetcar stops

Lyft takes heat for encouraging people to cross the CNE picket line