Majestic double rainbow graces Toronto's skies

It looks like Toronto finally got some stunning rainbows after last week's downpour, and it was worth the wait because there were two!

A double rainbow appeared over Toronto late last evening, set into a gorgeous pink, purple and blue sky that made it look all the more magical.

The phenomenon is known as a "twinned rainbow" and happens when the reflection of an existing rainbow hits the water molecules already present in the atmosphere. 

Technical mumbo-jumbo aside, it was super pretty.

Double rainbows don't happen often, so many were quick to capture the moment and produce some stunning imagery of the skyline cast in the warm colours of the rainbow.

A real beauty, if you ask me.

With so much going on in the city this summer—from bureaucratic squabbling to multiple tragedies—the double rainbow offered momentary relief from worry and a reminder that things will get better...

And that everything is going to be alright.

