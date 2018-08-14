Majestic double rainbow graces Toronto's skies

It looks like Toronto finally got some stunning rainbows after last week's downpour, and it was worth the wait because there were two!

A double rainbow appeared over Toronto late last evening, set into a gorgeous pink, purple and blue sky that made it look all the more magical.

It’s worth stopping your ride once in a while to take in the sites #bikeTO #toronto #rainbow 🌈 🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m0X40Jnyds — Converted Cyclist (@convertdcyclist) August 14, 2018

The phenomenon is known as a "twinned rainbow" and happens when the reflection of an existing rainbow hits the water molecules already present in the atmosphere.

A post shared by Jordan Bunda (@jordanbunda) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

Technical mumbo-jumbo aside, it was super pretty.

A post shared by Liu (@willow.wang) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

Double rainbows don't happen often, so many were quick to capture the moment and produce some stunning imagery of the skyline cast in the warm colours of the rainbow.

A post shared by Ba Bak (@babak.ea) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

A real beauty, if you ask me.

A post shared by Susan G ✈️🌎 (@suz_g_photo) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:43pm PDT

With so much going on in the city this summer—from bureaucratic squabbling to multiple tragedies—the double rainbow offered momentary relief from worry and a reminder that things will get better...

A post shared by Just another wonghiutung. (@courtneywong) on Aug 13, 2018 at 8:08pm PDT

And that everything is going to be alright.