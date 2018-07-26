TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

Transit users in Toronto have yet another subway closure to look forward to this weekend.

This time there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on July 28 and 29 due to signal upgrades. As always, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

If you do plan on taking a shuttle bus it's important to note it will load and offload as follows.

Lawrence West will load and offload inside the station

At Yorkdale, TTC will provide a special shuttle bus to accommodate customers travelling to and from Yorkdale Mall. Customers can transfer between the Line 1 shuttle and the Yorkdale express at the intersection of Dufferin and Yorkdale.

Wilson will load and offload inside the station.

Sheppard West will also load and offload inside the station.

Downsview Park will load and offload on Sheppard Ave. West.

Finch West will load inside the station and offload on Keele St. at Four Winds Dr.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on August 11 and 12 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.