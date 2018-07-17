TTC closing some subway stations this weekend for Crosstown LRT

For a second weekend in a row, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations.

It's all happening on July 21 and 22 to accomodate Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton. The TTC will be taking advantage of this closure to conduct track work in the area as well.

Don't stress, it's not all bad. The late opening that was supposed to happen between St. George to Broadview stations on July 22 has been cancelled.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on July 28 and 29 for signal upgrades.