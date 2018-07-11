TTC shut down between 4 subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time transit users need to brace themselves for a closure along Line 1.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 14 and 15 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.

Shuttle buses will run along Yonge St., stopping outside each station along the route. You can grab the 97 Yonge bus, in addition to the University side of Line 1 as alternatives during this weekend closure.

If you're paying with PRESTO during the subway closure just tap your card at the start of their trip. When transferring from the subway to a shuttle bus or from a shuttle bus to the subway don't tap your PRESTO card again.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on July 21 and 22 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.