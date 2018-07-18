Street fests and a triathlon shutting down Toronto roads this weekend

It's going to be another weekend full of road closures in Toronto. Street festivals, triathlons and take down from the Honda Indy will have a number of major streets closed off. If that's not enough, there's also a TTC subway closure.

If you plan on driving, here's what you need to know to navigate around the city.

A series of road closures will take place on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate the parade and other activities of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival event.

The parade will begin at the rear of 30 Sewells Rd., then it will travel west on McLevin to Neilson and then it will travel north on Neilson to Neilson Park Dr.

The street festival will close Bloor from Dufferin to Lansdowne in both directions from July 21 at 8 a.m. to July 22 at 7 a.m. To accommodate this event, a series of smaller road closures will also be in place in this area.

This event will result in the following partial road closures on the Gardiner Expressway, Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Blvd.

The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway from the Humber River to Carlaw will be closed on July 22 from 2 a.m. to noon. All westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway will remain open.

The northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton will be closed on July 22 from 2 a.m. to noon. All southbound lanes of the DVP will remain open.

One eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard from Windermere to New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Dr. will be closed on July 22 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For Youth Day celebrations there will be a closure of Yonge St. from Dundas to Queen on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

While the Honda Indy may be long gone the takedown of the event is still causing a number of road closures that will cause some headaches.

The westbound left and middle lanes of Lakeshore Blvd. West from Strachan to Ontario will be closed on the following dates.

July 22 at 9 p.m. to July 23 at 5 a.m.

July 23 at 9 p.m. to July 24 at 5 a.m.

The eastbound left lane of Lake Shore Blvd. West from Strachan to Ontario will be closed the following dates.

July 22 at 9 p.m. to July 23 at 5 a.m.

July 23 at 9 p.m. to July 24 at 5 a.m.

The westbound curb and middle lanes of Lakeshore Blvd. West from Strachan to Ontario will be closed these dates and times.

July 24 at 9 p.m. to July 25 at 5 a.m.

July 25 at 9 pm. to July 26 at 5 a.m.

In addition to road closures there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on July 21 and 22 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.