Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Problem with Toronto's new subway line leads to commuter chaos

The TTC is serving up major throwback Monday vibes this morning with the unexpected closure of all six stations on its shiny new Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension.

Delays were first reported by the transit agency on Line 1 around 5:30 a.m., less than an hour after full service had resumed following this weekend's scheduled Crosstown LRT construction.

"No service between Vaughan and Wilson due to a late clearing work zone," advised the TTC Notices Twitter account. "Shuttle buses are on the way."

The busy route subsequently reopened around 6:30 a.m., only to be either shut down or delayed another four times before 9 a.m.

Customers who've come to rely on the additional 8.6 kilometres of new subway service between Sheppard West Station (formerly Downsview) and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre were quite frustrated with the situation.

Getting to work on Monday morning is enough of a challenge for most people on its own.

Watching the clock, knowing you're late, with no idea as to when your train will actually arrive is enough to irritate even the most optimistic of commuters heading into a new week.

But hey, being stuck on a platform is better than being stuck on a subway train underground.

The TTC last reported that shuttle buses were running between Wilson Station and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station on account of "minor delays."

"Minor? What about the people who got off the train at Wilson to wait 25 minutes for a shuttle, to get crammed like sardines into it?" wrote  one rider around 9:20 a.m. "Or how about the fact that almost an hour later, the first shuttle bus going north isn’t even at York U yet?"

And that was one of the nicer comments directed toward the TTC on Twitter this fine Monday morning in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Anatolii Gorovyi

