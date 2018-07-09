Problem with Toronto's new subway line leads to commuter chaos

The TTC is serving up major throwback Monday vibes this morning with the unexpected closure of all six stations on its shiny new Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension.

Delays were first reported by the transit agency on Line 1 around 5:30 a.m., less than an hour after full service had resumed following this weekend's scheduled Crosstown LRT construction.

"No service between Vaughan and Wilson due to a late clearing work zone," advised the TTC Notices Twitter account. "Shuttle buses are on the way."

Waiting for the @TTCnotices to figure out whether there is a Subway closure at Sheppard West, about 100 people have been staring blankly at a train. Shuttle service is not operating and your workers don't even know what to tell us! Way to keep us MOVING ! — EL (@OhYouHusslin) July 9, 2018

The busy route subsequently reopened around 6:30 a.m., only to be either shut down or delayed another four times before 9 a.m.

@TTCnotices this is "regular service resumed" .. I want a refund pic.twitter.com/fC7wiDl1NX — WrapsNApps (@trishs16) July 9, 2018

Customers who've come to rely on the additional 8.6 kilometres of new subway service between Sheppard West Station (formerly Downsview) and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre were quite frustrated with the situation.

All the people who were hoping to start work at 7am just sitting at "Formerly" Downsview Station. Waiting on the Train, THAT'S SITTING IN FRONT OF US to open it's doors .. & i don't want to hear nothing bout no alternative routes. Starting to see why people dread Mondays #TTC pic.twitter.com/xPTtfjBk8X — byoo-tuh-fuh l (@shexdread) July 9, 2018

Getting to work on Monday morning is enough of a challenge for most people on its own.

I expect #TTC delays every Monday as part of the TTC experience. Finch West to Wilson was down. Waited 20 mins+ to be told to take a shuttle bus, which was nowhere to be found. Yay for Mondays! @TTChelps @TTCnotices — Vicky La (@vickyla_99) July 9, 2018

Watching the clock, knowing you're late, with no idea as to when your train will actually arrive is enough to irritate even the most optimistic of commuters heading into a new week.

Finch Subway Station this morning. Min 10 minutes wait for a train. #TTC you are the worst transportation! #HappyMonday @TTCnotices pic.twitter.com/eyuiO6OCvR — Anatolii Gorovyi (@agorovyi) July 9, 2018

But hey, being stuck on a platform is better than being stuck on a subway train underground.

And what alternative do we passengers have? Especially since we are stuck in the subway. — Ms. Castle (@Mystique_16) July 9, 2018

The TTC last reported that shuttle buses were running between Wilson Station and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station on account of "minor delays."

"Minor? What about the people who got off the train at Wilson to wait 25 minutes for a shuttle, to get crammed like sardines into it?" wrote one rider around 9:20 a.m. "Or how about the fact that almost an hour later, the first shuttle bus going north isn’t even at York U yet?"

And that was one of the nicer comments directed toward the TTC on Twitter this fine Monday morning in Toronto.