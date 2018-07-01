City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Canada Day Monday Toronto

What's open and closed Canada Day Monday 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day Monday 2018 is slightly different then what was going on July 1. The statutory holiday is being observed on this day so expect most businesses to be closed for the day.

Here's what's open and closed on July 2 in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Saks Food Hall will remain open on July 2 for any shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day Monday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Indie bottle shops will be your best bet for booze come July 2. Photo by Hector Vasquez at Left Field Brewery.

Drink
 
Closed
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be just one shopping destination to keep its doors open on the holiday Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Feel like a tourist come Canada Day and visit the CN Tower. Photo by Hectore Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Open
Lead photo by

Ryan Bolton

