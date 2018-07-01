What's open and closed Canada Day Monday 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day Monday 2018 is slightly different then what was going on July 1. The statutory holiday is being observed on this day so expect most businesses to be closed for the day.
Here's what's open and closed on July 2 in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Banks
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day Monday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Attractions
Open