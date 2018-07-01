What's open and closed Canada Day Monday 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day Monday 2018 is slightly different then what was going on July 1. The statutory holiday is being observed on this day so expect most businesses to be closed for the day.

Here's what's open and closed on July 2 in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day Monday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Open