More human remains found where alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur worked

Police in Toronto say they've recovered more unidentified human remains from the ravine behind a home linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters on Thursday that, after searching roughly 100 properties where McArthur had worked as a landscaper, police returned to the Mallory Crescent home where they found the dismembered bodies of seven men in garden planters earlier this year.

Cadaver dogs had indicated human body parts might be buried in the ravine area near 53 Mallory Crescent in May, according to police, leading excavators to focus their search there on July 4.

Investigators have confirmed that human remains have been found during the excavation of the Mallory Crescent property ^mg pic.twitter.com/5bYsAUcHt7 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 5, 2018

"We are prioritizing areas that give us the strongest indications with canine units," said Idsinga to reporters on Thursday morning. "The excavation continues, and we anticipate being here for, at least until next week."

The Toronto Police Service will now work with the Centre of Forensic Sciences to excavate other areas of interest near the property.

"We haven't identified what the remains are or who they belonged to," said Idsinga, noting that they could be additional parts from sets of remains already found in the planters.

WATCH: Toronto Police Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga confirms more human remains have been found near the Leaside property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur kept his landscaping tools... pic.twitter.com/DBDuBteVrc — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) July 5, 2018

Since January, police have located the remains of seven men believed to have been killed by McArthur: Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The remains of Majeed Kayhan have yet to be found and police believe that there could be more bodies still.

McArthur, 66, was arrested in January and has since been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men linked to Toronto's Gay Village.

Idsinga said that yesterday was the first time remains had been discovered around the property that were not in garden planters.