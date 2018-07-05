City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bruce mcarthur Toronto

More human remains found where alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur worked

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Police in Toronto say they've recovered more unidentified human remains from the ravine behind a home linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters on Thursday that, after searching roughly 100 properties where McArthur had worked as a landscaper, police returned to the Mallory Crescent home where they found the dismembered bodies of seven men in garden planters earlier this year.

Cadaver dogs had indicated human body parts might be buried in the ravine area near 53 Mallory Crescent in May, according to police, leading excavators to focus their search there on July 4.

"We are prioritizing areas that give us the strongest indications with canine units," said Idsinga to reporters on Thursday morning. "The excavation continues, and we anticipate being here for, at least until next week."

The Toronto Police Service will now work with the Centre of Forensic Sciences to excavate other areas of interest near the property.

"We haven't identified what the remains are or who they belonged to," said Idsinga, noting that they could be additional parts from sets of remains already found in the planters.

Since January, police have located the remains of seven men believed to have been killed by McArthur: Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The remains of Majeed Kayhan have yet to be found and police believe that there could be more bodies still.

McArthur, 66, was arrested in January and has since been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men linked to Toronto's Gay Village.

Idsinga said that yesterday was the first time remains had been discovered around the property that were not in garden planters.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Severe thunderstorms to hit Toronto this afternoon

More human remains found where alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur worked

Toronto wants to test self-driving transit shuttles

Street festivals bring road closures to Toronto this weekend

You can now finally navigate the PATH on your phone

There's a subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

Most of Toronto's new streetcars are going back to Bombardier for repairs

Stuffed polar bear goes on a wild ride around Toronto