Justin Trudeau pays respects to Danforth shooting victims
One week after the Danforth shooting that left two people dead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come to Toronto to offer his condolences.
Trudeau arrived earlier this afternoon and visited a funeral service for Reese Fallon, the 18-year-old victim of the shooting.
The Prime Minister also laid flowers and gave a brief speech in front of the Alexander the Great parkette, where the shooting memorial is located.
In the speech, Trudeau noted the need for solidarity. He was interrupted by a heckler in the crowd, who was quickly removed by security.
After being asked a question about a potential handgun ban, he said the government has "a lot of things we're looking at right now."
I walked over to Trudeau's visit today at the #DanforthShooting memorial. Sombre, lots of security - only two incoherent protesters. Oh, and Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo. #DanforthStrong pic.twitter.com/29fGkJsj55— Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) July 30, 2018
Trudeau has been under some scrutiny for not visiting sooner. When asked about it, the Prime Minister somewhat dodged the question, instead opting to tell a story about his brother, who died 20 years ago in an avalanche.
