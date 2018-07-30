City
Michael Ott
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
trudeau danforth

Justin Trudeau pays respects to Danforth shooting victims

City
Michael Ott
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

One week after the Danforth shooting that left two people dead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come to Toronto to offer his condolences. 

A post shared by Howard Rideout (@howard.rideout) on

Trudeau arrived earlier this afternoon and visited a funeral service for Reese Fallon, the 18-year-old victim of the shooting. 

The Prime Minister also laid flowers and gave a brief speech in front of the Alexander the Great parkette, where the shooting memorial is located.

In the speech, Trudeau noted the need for solidarity. He was interrupted by a heckler in the crowd, who was quickly removed by security. 

After being asked a question about a potential handgun ban, he said the government has "a lot of things we're looking at right now." 

Trudeau has been under some scrutiny for not visiting sooner. When asked about it, the Prime Minister somewhat dodged the question, instead opting to tell a story about his brother, who died 20 years ago in an avalanche. 

Lead photo by

djlindell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC rider caught on camera screaming racist slurs

It's going to feel like 40C for the August long weekend in Toronto

Justin Trudeau pays respects to Danforth shooting victims

Toronto neighbourhood fed up with garbage in parks

Presto problems have led to millions of free TTC rides

The 10 most breathtaking views of Toronto

This is what Toronto looked like from 1856 to 1991

Scarborough just got a new TTC bus route