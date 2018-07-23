Toronto mass shooting suspect identified as Faisal Hussain

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Faisal Hussain, 29, of Toronto has been identified as the shooter in an attack that left two victims dead and injured 13 others along Danforth Avenue last night.

In a highly unusual move, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has released the name of the gunman who carried out Sunday night's deadly shooting spree in Toronto, less than 24 hours after the incident took place.

The gunman himself died as a result of the incident, along with 18-year-old Reese Fallon and a 10-year-old girl whose name has not yet been released.

Hussain's family sent out a statement by email to several Toronto news outlets on Monday evening expressing their devastation.

"We are at a terrible loss for words but we must speak out to express our deepest condolences to the families who are now suffering on account of our son's horrific actions," said the statement.

The family explained that Hussain had been struggling with severe mental health challenges, including depression and untreatable psychosis, for most of his life

"While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end," the family wrote.

"Our hearts are in pieces for the victims and for our city as we all come to grips with this terrible tragedy."

The SIU — a provincial law enforcement oversight agency — said earlier today that the suspect "fired shots at groups of people several times" while walking in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood around 10 p.m. last night before fleeing the scene. 

Police located him on nearby Bowden Street, where an exchange of gunfire took place. The man fled again, but was found dead a short time later on Danforth.

It is not yet known if the suspect died by suicide or was killed by police.

"Yesterday, the SIU commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man in Toronto," reads a press release issued Monday evening.

"A short time ago, after speaking with a member of the deceased’s immediate family and a family representative, the SIU was able to confirm the man’s identity," it continues. 

"Due to the exceptional circumstances of this tragic incident and the public interest in knowing the man’s identity, the SIU is identifying the man as Faisal Hussain of Toronto."

Both Toronto homicide detectives and the SIU are investigating the incident further and have appealed to members of the public for help.

"If you heard or saw anything, don't assume that we already have that information," said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders during a press conference Monday afternoon, urging citizens to contact police with any information they may have.

Lead photo by

Stilez

