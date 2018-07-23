Toronto Police confirm Danforth shooting victims were 10 and 18

Toronto Police have confirmed that the two victims killed during last night's mass shooting in Toronto were both young women: One of them was 18, the other only 10.

A total of 16 people were shot, according to Police Chief Mark Saunders, including the 29-year-old gunman himself.

Thirteen victims between the ages of 10 and 59 were taken to hospital following the Danforth Avenue attack with injuries ranging from minor to "life changing."

Bonnie Levine, Executive Director of Victim Services Toronto invites anyone experiencing trauma from the Danforth shooting to contact Victim Services by calling 416-808-7066 #GO1341286 ^sm pic.twitter.com/NR0UT45c38 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

"The person responsible for this has died," said Saunders during a press conference shortly after noon on Monday. "We do not know why this has happened yet, and I am not going to invite any type of speculation."

Saunders explained that police cannot publicly reveal the shooter's identity on account of a Special Investigations Unit mandate.

The SIU confirmed earlier on Monday that the suspect had exchanged gunfire with police on Bowden Street, near Logan and Broadview, and that he was found dead on the Danforth a short time later.

It is not yet clear if the shooter was killed by police or died by suicide.

Large stretch of Danforth Avenue remains closed as Toronto Police investigate mass shooting in Greektown. Two people killed, 12 wounded. Gunman also dead. Dozens of evidence markers dot Danforth and side streets. pic.twitter.com/6k04lF6oFh — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) July 23, 2018

Police were able to reveal new details about the nature of the attack during this afternoon's press conference, however.

"It was rapid and fluid incident that unfolded very quickly," said lead investigating Homicide Det. Sgt. Terry Brown. "We had several scenes within the scene."

Brown explained that the attack "started in one location and moved down the road," meaning that officers must now investigate multiple crime scenes along Danforth Avenue.

"It can be described as disturbing," said Brown of the attack. "But by the same token, there were a lot of citizens in the area who, when assistance was needed, provided medical assistance to the best of their ability."

At the scene of last night's mass shooting. 2 people were killed here, plus the gunman. 12 others were shot. Danforth is closed from Broadview to Carlaw as police continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/leXC0pPzmy — Ryan Rocca (@Reporter_Ryan) July 23, 2018

Both Brown and Saunders spoke highly of the role emergency responders such as paramedics and fire fighters played in controlling the damage.

"I can tell you, without that response, this may have been a different and a much larger scale event," said Saunders.

"Officers who arrived did a fantastic job. Without the paramedical staff, all the support and great work that was done, things would have been much worse."

This is a truly difficult mass casualty incident. Paramedics are working extremely hard right now in Toronto. https://t.co/RgGIdE2olr — TO Paramedic Union (@416TPSUnit) July 23, 2018

Police say they're seeking authorization to search a residence in connection with the incident, but need help from the public to figure out what happened.

"If you heard or saw anything, don't assume that we already have that information," said Saunders, urging citizens to contact police with any information they may have.

Officers will be going door-to-door, canvasing areas both north and south of the Danforth, as part of their investigation.

Due to the tragic events on the Danforth last night and the ongoing police investigation, The Big Carrot Danforth Community Market will be closed today. — The Big Carrot (@the_bigcarrot) July 23, 2018

The normally-bustling street remains closed between Carlaw and Broadview, with TTC trains bypassing Chester Station.

Several local businesses have also announced that they won't be open today, though the Toronto Public Library announced on Twitter that everything remains as normal for its Pape/Danforth location.

"We do have Danforth closed at this time," said Saunders during the press conference. "It will be some time before we release it."