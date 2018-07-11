The Dufferin bus is about to get a lot better

TTC officials have approved a motion to improve transit options along Dufferin Street, starting with everybody's favourite thing to love to hate, The Duff Bus.

Starting in September of this year, the TTC will begin introducing high-capacity articulated buses along the 29 Dufferin bus route on Sundays.

It will also carry out a routing change that provides full service from Wilson Station to the Exhibition Dufferin Gate loop, and the elimination of the 29B short-turn branch.

A new express bus route, which would stop less frequently in order to move people faster, is also planned for Dufferin Street beginning this fall.

"This is exciting news for transit users that rely on the 29 Dufferin bus," said TTC Chair Josh Colle in a press release on Wednesday.

"I'm especially pleased that Deputy Mayor Bailão and I were able to work together to accelerate the start of the new Dufferin express bus to begin this fall, rather than the initial estimated start date of 2021."