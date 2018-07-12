Toronto Police memo reveals threat of vehicle attack near CN Tower

The ominous message from Toronto officials about a "potential risk to public safety" this morning has been decoded, it seems, with a freshly-leaked internal police memo.

Obtained by both The Toronto Sun and NEWSTALK 1010, the memo says that Toronto Police received "credible information regarding a potential vehicle ramming attack in the area of CN Tower on Thursday, July 12th."

"Intelligence Services has not received any information regarding a specific criminal extremist threat to the City of Toronto," the memo continues.

"However, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, and areas of large public gatherings remain as targets for lone-actors and/or terrorist/extremist groups, and their sympathizers who wish to stage high-profile attacks."

#BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: A police source tells NEWSTALK 1010 a vehicle ramming attack threat was made in the area of the CN Tower. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/dGGLzV9E2N — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) July 12, 2018

Alek Minassian, the suspect in a high-profile van attack near Yonge and Finch in Toronto this year, was one of such lone actors.

The threat of another incident involving innocent pedestrians is particularly painful for those in Toronto affected by the tragedy, which lead to 10 first-degree murder charges and 16 counts of attempted murder for Minassian.

Police have yet to address the memo about today's potential threat, but have plenty to say about tonight's Foo Fighters concert, if you're interested.