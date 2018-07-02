City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
canada day fireworks toronto

Canada Day fireworks lit up the sky in Toronto this weekend

On what might have been the hottest day ever, Torontonians commemorated the uniting of the provinces with some explosives in the sky. 

Hundreds flocked to Ashbridges Bay to catch one of the biggest fiesta of lights in the city, accompanied with music and a waterfront view. 

Canada's Wonderland was the spot to go for families and folks in Vaughan for a nighttime show. 

Ribfest-goers were treated to a show after a full day of stuffing their faces with ribs at Centennial Park. 

Milliken Park in Scarborough had a nice show for the community that started at around 10 p.m.

People who chilled at Downsview Park all day got to see an epic showdown of lights after the sun went down. 

And at Mel Lastman Square, a full day of performances and activities came to a dramatic end with a thrilling exhibition of pyrotechnics.

And if you chose not to head into the masses of sweaty bodies this year, there's always next year. Plus, chances are you caught some of the action from your own window, if you were lucky. 

Lead photo by

@wvs

