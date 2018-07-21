City
WeChat toronto

blogTO is now on WeChat and Weibo

This has been in the works for a while but today we're thrilled to officially announce the launch of our WeChat Official Account (微信公众号) and Sina Weibo account (新浪微博).

Make sure to follow us on these social channels for daily featured articles in Chinese.

weibo torontoFrom our popular Best of Toronto lists, to the latest news headlines we're curating a selection of our most popular content for these new channels. 

You'll find the details you need on the latest restaurants to grace our city's food scene, info on upcoming events, videos, photos and a lot more.

blogto WeChatOn WeChat we're blogtoronto - official account ID 微信公众号

Our Sina Weibo account is weibo.com/blogto - 新浪微博

See you there.

