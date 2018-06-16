York students not sure if strike is over

The York University strike is finally over – not.

After three months, 1,100 contract faculty members currently on strike will return to York on Monday after voting (then re-voting) to accept the university's latest offer.

While that might sound great, there's still another 1,900 teaching and graduate assistants who are still on strike, making it very confusing for everyone who's wondering if they should go back to school or not.

I hope York students know that York is technically still on strike lol — HC (@hchok13) June 16, 2018

The whole ordeal's been tough for everyone who's been involved in this bitter battle with York administration and CUPE Local 3903 – especially for all 50,000 of the university's students affected by the barrage of labour conflicts since 2015.

WOW York Strike finally ends I never thought this day would come — Chezzy (@brendancheslock) June 16, 2018

Many students are convinced that the strike is over, not realizing that two of three contract worker groups are still negotiating with York. Who has the heart to tell them?

The whole situation has been up in the air since March 5, when contract faculty members walked out of the job to protest York. Since then there've been countless ups and downs, but nothing as significant as over 1,000 votes in favour of ending the strike.

So the York strike just ended and I'm MAD pissed cause im on vacation and I don't wanna deal with this RN like I get back to Toronto at 2am on Monday and class at 9am gOODBYE — julia (@juliapaliyy) June 15, 2018

Those whose classes have resumed due to the vote are clambering to get back into the school zone after months of being in full-fledged summer vacay mode.

So high school students are out for the summer and elementary school students will be out in 2 weeks. Guess who still isn’t out on summer break? York students. This strike still isn’t over. — Alessandra (@alessandra_d23) June 15, 2018

For some, the fact that resuming classes means that school will go on into the summer months is enfuriating, understandably so.

On the up side, by the time the York University strike is over I may be eligible for a senior's discount on tuition. Looking for the silver hair lining — L. K. (@BudoLisa) June 15, 2018

Others seem to have given up on the idea of a full resolution to the strike completely: the future looks bleak.