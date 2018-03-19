City
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
york university strike

York University strike could soon be coming to an end

City
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

York University is still on strike, but a renewed bargaining session may see union members return to work.

University administrators are set to meet with members of CUPE 3903 tomorrow after signalling to a mediator that they were ready to re-enter negotiations.

Ongoing since earlier this month, the union representing 3,700 members has been on strike over issues surrounding job security, funding, and "prioritizing equity, anti-racism, and anti-sexual violence on campus."

York has maintained that despite the strike, classes would be continuing and the school would remain open, but now it appears they are looking to put an end to the strike that has started to have an effect on classes.

Both sides have already rejected offers put forth, the most recent of which saw York reject a counter offer by the union that has stalled negotiations until now.

Conversely, the union maintains the initial offer did not address fundamental issues such as working conditions for both themselves and students.

The renewed negotiations are set for March 20.

Lead photo by

CUPE 3903

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Prescription drugs could soon be free for people over 24 in Ontario

Toronto slaughterhouse could be transformed into condos

York University strike could soon be coming to an end

Ontario could get free dental care if NDP win next election

Toronto is waiting in long lines for St. Patrick's Day

TTC taking steps to prevent confused drivers from entering streetcar tunnel

Toronto is starting to crack down on hookah lounges

Sleek new development proposed in the heart of King West