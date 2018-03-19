York University strike could soon be coming to an end

York University is still on strike, but a renewed bargaining session may see union members return to work.

University administrators are set to meet with members of CUPE 3903 tomorrow after signalling to a mediator that they were ready to re-enter negotiations.

Ongoing since earlier this month, the union representing 3,700 members has been on strike over issues surrounding job security, funding, and "prioritizing equity, anti-racism, and anti-sexual violence on campus."

Another beautiful, but chilly, morning. Energy is high, the music is on, and we are still going strong! #StrikeToWin #cupe3903 #YorkuStrike pic.twitter.com/MhK10kvccC — Chimneystack Gate (@picketcaptain18) March 19, 2018

York has maintained that despite the strike, classes would be continuing and the school would remain open, but now it appears they are looking to put an end to the strike that has started to have an effect on classes.

Feedback is delayed, and some labs will need to be made up later, so it's not quite business-as-usual, but we are trying to minimize the impact of the #YorkUStrike on students. — Jeff Harris (@jeff_p_harris) March 19, 2018

Both sides have already rejected offers put forth, the most recent of which saw York reject a counter offer by the union that has stalled negotiations until now.

Thank you @yorkuniversity for offering to return to the bargaining table despite not receiving a realistic counter offer from CUPE 3903. Hopefully this strike will end soon. https://t.co/j62hNe5ri8 — Zack Goldford (@zackgoldford) March 19, 2018

Conversely, the union maintains the initial offer did not address fundamental issues such as working conditions for both themselves and students.

It’s an ongoing struggle to keep education accessible. It’s a constant fight to have equity in the workplace. Education is a right, not a privilege. As long as the greedy admins prioritize their cushy jobs instead of education, @cupe3903comms will continue to defend education. — York, give me a fair deal FFS (@gizkez) March 18, 2018

The renewed negotiations are set for March 20.