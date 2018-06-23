There's a streetcar museum just outside Toronto

Calling all vintage transportation buffs: there's a museum about an hour outside of Toronto that's sure to knock your socks off.

Located in Milton, the Halton County Radial Railway (HCRY) is Ontario's first and largest electric railway museum and features a collection of old school TTC streetcars that you can actually ride on, plus other vintage transportation paraphernalia.

The non-profit organization has been around since 1972, launched when a group of transit lovers tried to stop a TTC streetcar (number 1326, to be exact) from being destroyed and sent to the scrap yard in 1954.

The TTC ended up donating the streetcar to the group, from which HCRY was born, and the organization has been saving and restoring cabooses, radial cars and historic streetcars ever since (some with their old ads still intact, too).

You can check out the collection in their stock yards, including three Rapid Transit trains from the 90s, and even ride an operational replica of an open-sided TTC car built in 1934 from the historic Rockwood Station.

The two-kilometre track runs through a beautiful forest on a 20-minute ride that eventually stops at the HCRY's old streetcar-turned-cafe that serves ice cream.

Open from May until October, you can get unlimited train rides with your admission, which is $15 for adults and cheaper for seniors and kids. The museum also does group rates and photoshoots too.