Toronto streets closed for Pride and other festivals this weekend

It's a jam-packed weekend for events in Toronto and as a result a number of major streets will be closed.

Between Pride and car free Sundays in Kensington Market it's not going to be the best idea to drive in certain parts of town. The best thing to do is ditch the car and get in on the celebrations.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving around the city this weekend.

For the Pride festival and streetfair Church St. from Dundas St. East to Bloor St. East will be fully closed on June 22 at 10 a.m. until June 25 at 6 a.m.

The jazz festival will close Cumberland St. from Bellair St. to Old York Ln. on June 22 at 4 p.m. until June 25 at 11:59 p.m. Yorkville Ave. from Bellair St. to Hazelton Ave. will also be closed from June 22 at 12:01 a.m. to June 25 at 6 a.m.

The march will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden Streets, proceeding north to Bloor St. East, then proceeding west on Bloor St. East, south on Yonge St. and east on Carlton St.to Allan Gardens. Roads along the route will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m on June 22.

The street festival will result in Eglinton Ave. West from Ronald Ave. to Dufferin St. being closed from June 23 at 2 a.m. to June 25 at 5 a.m.

The event to kick off summer will have Dundas St. West closed from High Park Ave. to Indian Grove from June 23 at 4 a.m. to June 24 at 7 a.m.

Bremner Blvd. from York St. to the Air Canada Centre will be closed from June 23 to June 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the convention.

For the run Wellesley St. East between Jarvis St. and Queen's Park Cres. East, and Queen's Park Cres. West between College St. and Bloor St. West, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m on June 23.

The march will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden Streets, proceeding north to Bloor St. East, then proceeding west on Bloor St. East, south on Yonge St. and east on Carlton St. to Allan Gardens. Roads affected will be closed from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23.

For the annual parade on June 24 Rosedale Valley Rd. from Park Rd. to Bayview Ave. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the route of the parade it will start at Church St. and Bloor St. East, proceed west on Bloor St. East, south on Yonge St. and east on Dundas St. East to Victoria St.

A number of roads in the area will be closed for periods between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the parade itself taking place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As the festival continues this weekend will see the southbound curb lane of Victoria St. closed from Shuter St. to Queen St. East from June 24 at 10 a.m. to June 25 at 10 a.m.

The event held in Kensington Market will have parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave. and Baldwin St. closed to vehicular traffic on June 24 from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

In addition to road closures there will be no service on Line 3 Scarborough, Kennedy to McCowan stations, on June 24 due to track and infrastructure work.