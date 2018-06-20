City
TTC Subway Closure

An entire TTC subway line will be closed this weekend

After weeks of on and off again TTC subway closures, this weekend will see the return of one.

There will be no subway service on Line 3 Scarborough, Kennedy to McCowan stations, on June 24 due to track and infrastructure work.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on July 7 and 8 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.

