An entire TTC subway line will be closed this weekend

After weeks of on and off again TTC subway closures, this weekend will see the return of one.

There will be no subway service on Line 3 Scarborough, Kennedy to McCowan stations, on June 24 due to track and infrastructure work.

No subway Line 3 (Scarborough RT) Kennedy to McCowan Sunday, June 24, 2018 during road closures for Pride Parade June 24. Alternative: Shuttle buses or TTC routes 16, 95 and 190 or GO bus routes 92 or 96. pic.twitter.com/BA8s4qdj4y — TorontoRoadClosures (@ToRoadClosures) June 19, 2018

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on July 7 and 8 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.