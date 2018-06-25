City
pride parade toronto 2018

35 photos of the 2018 Pride Parade in Toronto

The 2018 Toronto Pride Parade was as colourful, political and magical as ever this year despite rainy weather and some sobering reminders of what's been an incredibly tough year for the city's LGBTQ community.

Uniformed police officers were not among the 120 groups marching in this year's parade, but all of the wild costumes, banging float music, water guns, body paint and beautiful people cheering from rooftops were out in full force as usual.

Check out all the celebratory action in our photo gallery of this year's Pride Parade in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

