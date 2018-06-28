The top 10 Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2018

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto will light up skies with bursts of beautiful colours. The country turning 151 is kind of a big deal, so you can expect the city to get very bright and noisy come the evening of July 1.

Here are my picks for the top places for Canada Day fireworks in Toronto this year.

To celebrate Canada's birthday, the North York park has a fun-filled day planned with a flea market, musical acts and tons more entertainment. Make sure to stay until the end as the fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Here's a tried and true option, with one of the best locations for fireworks in the city. The epic show will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Spend your day riding roller coasters, and then stay until the sun goes down for a fireworks show over the amusement park. There will be explosions of light starting at 10 p.m.

Canada Day conveniently falls on the same weekend as Ribfest in Etobicoke, so if you want a finger lickin' good dinner and a show, this is your best bet. The fireworks show will start at approximately 10 p.m.

In North York on July 1 there will be an entire day of celebrations happening at Downsview Park. Make sure to stay until dusk as that's when the massive firework show begins.

Expect lots of family-friendly activities going down here this Canada Day, including performances and tons of food. However, the big finale is always the fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

This Scarborough park and community centre found at McCowan and Steeles hosts their annual fireworks show at around 10 p.m.

Every year people flock to this park in Richmond Hill for an entire day of Canada Day celebrations. While the party may begin around 11 a.m., the best part is always the fireworks that start at 10 p.m.

This is where to go if you're in the east end and don't want to make the mission to the Beaches. The day will offer tons of live entertainment, climaxing with the fireworks display around 10 p.m.

This park on the east bank of the Humber River blasts all shades of colour into the sky beginning at 10 p.m.