TTC monthly pass

The TTC is launching a 12-month Metropass

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Everyone in Toronto will soon be eligible for a sweet public transit discount of roughly $150 per year.

That's enough to buy yourself 19 Toronto Island ferry rides, nine tickets to a Blue Jays game, or one gold-covered ice cream cone every month until the summer of 2019.

Naturally, there's a catch: To get the discount, you must commit to 12 months of buying a TTC pass and also pledge allegiance to PRESTO.

Beginning May 24, the TTC will start selling a brand new "12 Month Pass" to adult PRESTO users for just $134 per month, recurring. A regular adult Metropass currently costs $146.25.

A similar pass will come along later this summer for seniors and youth, according to the transit agency, along with two-hour time based transfers and "more TTC fare payment options."

The 12 Month Pass that's about to launch is almost identical to the TTC's current Metropass Discount Plan, which will be terminated by the end of 2018.

You'll still get full, unlimited access to the TTC whenever service is running and you'll still get a discount for committing to 12 months. The only major difference is that the new pass plan uses PRESTO.

More evidence that it's a PRESTO world, my friends — we're all just living in it (with our beautiful, colourful, old-school Metropasses. For now).

Lead photo by

Jason Cook

