Stationary bikes in Toronto light up the street at night

Cycling along King is always a risk, what with the tire-eating deathtrap that is the streetcar rails, so sometimes it's better to just avoid it entirely.

But, if you do happen to find yourself missing cycling along King there's a new installation at King and Charlotte that allows you to hop on a stationary bike and peddle to your heart's content — all while powering up a large light. 

king street torontoSpark, one of the installations selected in the City of Toronto's Everyone is King Design Build Competition, has bikes harness kinetic energy to power a large light in the centre. The design is particularly effective at night. 

In total there are two stationary bicycles for users to ride and two contraptions where there is just a wheel with pedals attached, for users to use their hands. 

Not only is it a great workout, but the light — as science teaches us — shines the brightest when all four stations are in use. 

"The Spark facilitates random interactions between strangers, a shared moment of fun and reflection amid the busy pace of the city," reads the press release from Arup, the firm behind the project. "This project hopes to inspire discussion about how our city is powered and how we can increase our production of clean energy."

This installation joins others like the Lego-inspired milk crate benches

