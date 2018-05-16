City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pothole flowers

Someone planted flowers in a Toronto pothole

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Well isn't this just a lovely way to mask unsightly potholes that haven't been fixed?

Visitors to the Toronto Islands this weekend were amused to find some pretty pink tulips growing from the middle of a public road, all decked out in pine cones to celebrate Mother's Day. 

Unlike Tupac's "The Rose That Grew from Concrete," these flowers didn't battle adversity to spring up between cracks in the pavement and show the world their glory (as cool as that would be).

They were planted, as evidenced by fresh dirt surrounding the healthy and full-grown tulips.

Nobody has yet come forward, however, to take credit for the act or to explain why they planted flowers in a pothole on the Toronto Islands.

Was it a surprise gesture for someone on Mother's Day? An ad-hoc attempt at road beautification? A prank?

In Belgium, people have recently taken to planting flowers in potholes as a political statement, of sorts, to highlight a lack of action from city officials in terms of repairing roads.

Toronto has its fair share of potholes, to be sure. Ask anyone who drives or bikes along pretty much any road downtown.

The city has been working particularly hard to remedy the problem this year. A total of 151,092 potholes have been filled in since the beginning of 2018, according to councillor Norm Kelly — 19,094 of them over the past two weeks alone.

Lead photo by

David Wong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC is changing the location of its streetcar stops

Someone planted flowers in a Toronto pothole

Toronto commuters stranded as equipment issues plague the TTC

Toronto cyclists fear for their lives in messy construction zones

The TTC is rolling out a new type of streetcar technology

Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2018

Toronto is finally filling the gap on its waterfront

Amber Alert scares the heck out of everyone in Toronto