Someone planted flowers in a Toronto pothole

Well isn't this just a lovely way to mask unsightly potholes that haven't been fixed?

Visitors to the Toronto Islands this weekend were amused to find some pretty pink tulips growing from the middle of a public road, all decked out in pine cones to celebrate Mother's Day.

Unlike Tupac's "The Rose That Grew from Concrete," these flowers didn't battle adversity to spring up between cracks in the pavement and show the world their glory (as cool as that would be).

There are many ways to patch a pothole but this one on the Toronto Islands, festooned in honour of Mother’s Day , is certainly a good reflection of the spirit of the Wards and Algonquin Island residents. (Traffic is restricted in the area and the tulips don’t pose a road hazard.) pic.twitter.com/Rcf7h4Zqcd — Loretta Ryan (@LorettaRyan) May 13, 2018

They were planted, as evidenced by fresh dirt surrounding the healthy and full-grown tulips.

Nobody has yet come forward, however, to take credit for the act or to explain why they planted flowers in a pothole on the Toronto Islands.

Was it a surprise gesture for someone on Mother's Day? An ad-hoc attempt at road beautification? A prank?

Flowers planted in a pothole in the road (Toronto Islands). Puzzled by that spot against the white building, I zoomed in to discover it is a flying insect. pic.twitter.com/cnXJdw20Zd — David Wong (@davidsyw) May 16, 2018

In Belgium, people have recently taken to planting flowers in potholes as a political statement, of sorts, to highlight a lack of action from city officials in terms of repairing roads.

Toronto has its fair share of potholes, to be sure. Ask anyone who drives or bikes along pretty much any road downtown.

The city has been working particularly hard to remedy the problem this year. A total of 151,092 potholes have been filled in since the beginning of 2018, according to councillor Norm Kelly — 19,094 of them over the past two weeks alone.