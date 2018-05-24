Street festivals and construction clogging Toronto roads this weekend

Brace yourself for a weekend filled with road closures in Toronto. Events like Pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market and Walk with Israel will be taking over city streets. On the bright side, the TTC subway closure has been cancelled.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

This event will result in some partial road closures between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 27. Roads affected are in the area bound by Strachan Avenue in the west, Lake Shore Boulevard in the south, York Street in the east and Wellington Street in the north.

Back for a 15th season, the event held in Kensington Market will be closed to vehicular traffic on May 27 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a car free day.

The City of Toronto will be replacing the TTC track and concrete at the Gerrard and Parliament intersection. This will result in road closures until at least June 4.