City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Doors Open film

You’ll soon be able to explore Toronto’s film and TV studios

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Whether you're a diehard Doors Open devotee or have yet to experience the annual fest, there's a lot to explore in Toronto this year—especially if you're curious about our booming film industry.

Doors Open Toronto just announced its lineup of buildings, walking tours and special programs for 2018's two-day-long "celebration of architecture." 

More than 130 unique spaces, many of which are normally private, will be open to the public on May 26 and 27, from the historic (and probably haunted) Don Jail to Mayor John Tory's office.

You'll find tons of perennial favourites on this year's program, but a whopping 52 out of the 133 buildings are listed as "New to Doors Open."

Among them are some of the city's most important film and TV studios, historic cinemas, post-production houses and sets.

"This year's theme, Film: The Great Romance, explores the city's film and television industry," reads an announcement for the 19th annual Doors Open Toronto festival.

Along with studios and sets, places to explore are said to include "the spaces where actors, designers, carpenters, makeup artists, animators, and writers hone their craft and help make Toronto North America's third largest screen-based production centre." 

Doors Open attendees can check out over 30,000 historical costumes at Malabar, for instance, or participate in the making of a collective Super 8 animated self-portrait at PIX FILM.

Like Game of Thrones?  Suicide Squad? Spotlight? The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn? Visit the award-winning Toronto visual effects studio SPINVFX to ask questions about everything from Bella Cullen's vampire vision to the making of an ice slide on The Wall.

If production is of interest, explore the cranes and lighting systems used to make Suits, Degrassi, 12 Monkeys and many other programs happen at Sim Lighting + Grip.

I could go on, but you can also just explore the entire program here. You won't regret it.

Lead photo by

The City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Newspaper boxes are dramatically disappearing from Toronto's streets

Toronto still doesn't like its garbage bins

Toronto police are now posting most wanted posters on Instagram

You’ll soon be able to explore Toronto’s film and TV studios

Thousands attend Toronto vigil for van attack victims

Wild video shows stolen Porsche ramming Toronto police cruiser

Orfus Road is Toronto's outlet store wonderland

Toronto really hates the outrageous cost to drive on the Highway 407 ETR