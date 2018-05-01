You’ll soon be able to explore Toronto’s film and TV studios

Whether you're a diehard Doors Open devotee or have yet to experience the annual fest, there's a lot to explore in Toronto this year—especially if you're curious about our booming film industry.

Doors Open Toronto just announced its lineup of buildings, walking tours and special programs for 2018's two-day-long "celebration of architecture."

More than 130 unique spaces, many of which are normally private, will be open to the public on May 26 and 27, from the historic (and probably haunted) Don Jail to Mayor John Tory's office.

Our website is now live! Check out the full #DOT18 program & start planning your May 26 & 27 weekend. Over 130 buildings + 10 walking tours, 3 talks, 30+ film screenings, a music program & more within the exciting theme of Film: The Great Romance! https://t.co/bP9ADDeZYv #xoTO pic.twitter.com/xwi9jvIfsH — Doors Open Toronto (@Doors_OpenTO) May 1, 2018

You'll find tons of perennial favourites on this year's program, but a whopping 52 out of the 133 buildings are listed as "New to Doors Open."

Among them are some of the city's most important film and TV studios, historic cinemas, post-production houses and sets.

"This year's theme, Film: The Great Romance, explores the city's film and television industry," reads an announcement for the 19th annual Doors Open Toronto festival.

Along with studios and sets, places to explore are said to include "the spaces where actors, designers, carpenters, makeup artists, animators, and writers hone their craft and help make Toronto North America's third largest screen-based production centre."

We're excited to announce that for the first time, @UbisoftToronto is participating in Doors Open Toronto presented by Great Gulf. Tour our 8,000 sq ft performance capture studio May 26 & 27 #DOT18 https://t.co/e3CRVwb8e0 pic.twitter.com/ihcvEKO0Om — Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) May 1, 2018

Doors Open attendees can check out over 30,000 historical costumes at Malabar, for instance, or participate in the making of a collective Super 8 animated self-portrait at PIX FILM.

Like Game of Thrones? Suicide Squad? Spotlight? The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn? Visit the award-winning Toronto visual effects studio SPINVFX to ask questions about everything from Bella Cullen's vampire vision to the making of an ice slide on The Wall.

If production is of interest, explore the cranes and lighting systems used to make Suits, Degrassi, 12 Monkeys and many other programs happen at Sim Lighting + Grip.

I could go on, but you can also just explore the entire program here. You won't regret it.