Man gunned down while leaving Pick 6ix on same day Drake visits

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed this weekend while leaving a private party at Pick 6ix in downtown Toronto — just hours after Drake himself was spotted in the same venue.

Police say that Jaiden Jackson was seen exiting the busy restaurant (which is owned by Drake and his friend Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer, among other parties) around 9 p.m. on Sunday night with an unidentified woman.

The two were walking up to Jackson's car near Yonge and Wellington, just steps from the restaurant, when three gunman are said to have approached them in a black Honda Civic.

Who shot and killed Jaiden Jackson in Toronto on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 9pm in Yonge and Wellington Street area. Info call Detective Sergeant Gary Giroux 416-808-7400 Gary.Giroux@torontopolice.on.ca or anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 pic.twitter.com/IrEIf4RHj5 — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) May 22, 2018

Two men got out of the car and fired guns at Jackson, according to police. The car's driver allegedly continued to shoot at the victim while chasing him into an underground parking garage at 18 Wellington Street West.

The gunmen were then seen fleeing south onto Bay Street by car, according to police, and Jackson was found unconscious in the parking garage.

He was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on Monday morning.

Drake at Pick 6ix in Toronto this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/ubQfh9F9f2 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 21, 2018

This marks the city's 31st homicide of 2018. Investigators say they believe Jackson was targeted, but have yet to release any suspect details.

Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux told CTV that the event on Sunday "was a party for Drake" and, while it was invitation only, "there were some guests who were permitted to come with individuals who weren't invited."

The Toronto-born superstar had indeed been photographed mingling with restaurant patrons Sunday afternoon, seemingly while hosting a brunch event.

Drake hier au Pick 6ix à Toronto. pic.twitter.com/btboIm6lW3 — Drake France (@6godfr) May 21, 2018

Giroux says he does not know whether Drake was present at the time of the shooting, however, and the artist himself has yet to comment.

A post shared by DRAKE GERMANY (@theboygermany) on May 21, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has not been linked to the shooting, but fans were quick to point of that drama sometimes seems to follow Champagne Papi on long weekends.

Why is it that every time Drake hosts a party there ends up being a shooting — saawooop (@thethirteen_) May 21, 2018

In August of 2015, two people were killed and three others injured in a high-profile shooting at Muzik Nightclub during an after-party for Drake's annual OVO Fest.

A post shared by DRAKE GERMANY (@theboygermany) on May 21, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

Last year, one of the artist's friends and collaborators — Anthony "Fif" Soares — was killed in a Toronto shooting, prompting police to (unsuccessfully) seek out Drake's help in solving the case.

Ironically, Drake was seen paying tribute to Fif with a champagne toast during the brunch event on Sunday afternoon.