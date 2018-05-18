Huge new Costco opening in midtown Toronto next month

Ready thy hatchbacks, midtown Toronto: the city's newest Costco is coming up fast.

The American membership-only warehouse club has confirmed that its long-rumoured Thorncliffe Park location, built on the site of Coca-Cola Canada's former headquarters, will be launching in June.

While originally meant to open in February of this year, the project was delayed by what appeared to be weather-related construction woes.

I mean, the place is still in the process of being completed as of mid-May.

the Costco on Overlea in #Thorncliffe is nearing completion...

it's the former Coca-Cola head office, across from the Pigeon Parking Lot pic.twitter.com/PbbpYMDKD3 — Rudy Limeback (@rudydotca) May 3, 2018

Still, locals can sign up as members ahead of the big box retailer's launch by visiting a white trailer in the parking lot of 42 Overlea Boulevard.

The South Bayview Bulldog reports that signs went up just yesterday inviting the public to "avoid the rush" by registering early. While they can't go inside the store itself just yet, employees on site are said to be happily signing up anyone who comes through.