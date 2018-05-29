City
Bird attacks in Toronto prompt city to issue warning

In a nightmare straight out of a Hitchcock film, the city has issued safety warnings to people about potential attacks by red-winged blackbirds.

Mating season is in full effect and the city has erected signs warning innocent passers-by to be careful not to get caught in the crossfire of any lovestruck birds.

Several parks along the waterfront are dotted with these signs to warn innocent pedestrians that any venture outside could result in a dive-bombing bird angrily pecking them on the head.

Some of the behaviour is attributed to these birds looking to protect their nests and acting on any perceived threats to their offspring, all of which begs the question of whether the birds should erect signs to warn against us.

The period of aggressive behaviour typically lasts about a month, after which the signs are taken down and life for Waterfront residents returns to normal.

Until then, the best method of defence comes on behalf of President of Bird Studies Canada Steven Price, who advises residents to "wear a hat."

