Toronto laneways are about to get a big upgrade

There's unlimited potential for what can be done with laneways: housing, community gardens, art installations, performance space...etc. But, when the sun goes down those options are limited due to lack of lighting.

To fix this, a local organization called The Laneway Project is currently working on funding a project called "Light Up the Laneways" to bring shielded and pedestrian-friendly lighting to Toronto laneways.

On the GoFundMe page for the project, the group says they need to raise "an initial $30,000 by July 15 2018 to conduct the project planning, design and engineering process in both communities."

Based on how much money is raised, different lighting fixtures will be installed.

Hey @bizdistricts - have you head that #Bloordale and #Ossington are working with @lanewayproject to bring lighting to these neighbourhoods as part of a demonstration project? It is going to be amazing! https://t.co/wBpWLqwAwC — discoverbloordale (@livebloordale) March 31, 2018

The Laneway Project is an organization that works with Toronto communities to help them utilize their laneways effectively.

The group says that this lighting is necessary to not only improve the character and aesthetic of laneways, but also for safety reasons.

They're working with Ossington BIA, Ossington Community Association, Bloordale BIA and Bloordale Community Improvement Association to install the lighting, which will supplement light coming from cars in two laneways in Ossington and Bloordale.

This pilot project is being set up in the hopes that other neighbourhoods will implement laneway lighting by way of private partnerships.

Effectively utilizing what was once seen as dead space is all the rage now. The area in between Simcoe and St. Patrick streets is also getting a new development, Artists’ Alley, complete with a pathway that'll connect the two.

In Toronto: @LanterraDev's Artists' Alley development on Dundas includes "Toronto’s newest 'alley' – a winding pathway that connects Simcoe with St. Patrick, a bustling promenade lined with shops, cafes and inspiring art" https://t.co/1jig1BhcSY pic.twitter.com/ltEDhTcFJP — The Laneway Project (@lanewayproject) March 22, 2018

The mixed-use space's pathway will feature shops, cafes and art along the pathway–things that the community can enjoy.