City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto memorial

Toronto erects memorial for van attack victims

Not long after news of yesterday's van attack in Toronto broke, a memorial was set up near the scene to pay respect to victims of the tragedy.

The make-shift memorial, made of poster boards taped to a brick wall, appeared last night in nearby Olive Square.

The poster boards, apparently posted by a Toronto man, quickly began to grow with words from well-wishers and people paying respect to those who were killed or injured in the incident.

Messages of support and sympathy began filling the boards and many more posters were added along the brick wall.

It wasn't long before the memorial grew to include Post-it notes, signs, candles and flowers.

Many of the messages were written in different languages; a testament to the multicultural make-up of the neighbourhood and city at large.

Several victims remain at Sunnybrook Hospital in varying conditions.

Suspect Alek Minassian appeared in court this morning and has been charged with ten counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Victoria Frantsev

