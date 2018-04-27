City
memoriam streetcar

Empty streetcar drives through Toronto in memoriam

This Saturday has been deemed a National Day of Mourning across Canada for the many people who were killed, injured or stricken with serious illness at work in 2017.

Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board reports that 227 people in our province died from work-related injuries or illnesses last year alone.

"Every year millions of Ontarians go to work. And every year, too many of them never make the commute home," reads a video published by the Ministry of Labour agency earlier this month.

"On April 28, we remember the ones who never made the commute home. The ones who died from work-related injuries and illness."

To raise awareness for the Day of Mourning, which was established by the Canadian Labour Congress in 1984, WSIB has chartered a black-wrapped, empty streetcar as a special tribute to those who've died, been injured or suffered illness in the workplace.

"The empty streetcar is running in advance of the Day of Mourning on April 28 to maximize public awareness of the Day," reads a press release from WSIB, encouraging people to look out for the vehicle during rush hour on April 26.

"You may see a streetcar draped in black today," wrote TTC spokesperson Brad Ross on Twitter Friday morning.

"The WSIB is helping us all remember those who died on the job... those who didn’t make the commute home. Saturday is a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of those workers."

Indeed, people have been seeing the streetcar around.

Though some are confused as to why it exists. Some local residents are, understandably, mistaking the WSIB campaign as a tribute to those killed and injured during Monday's tragic van attack near Yonge and Finch.

The Canadian flags at Queen's Park in Toronto, as well as those at Parliament Hill, will fly at half-mast on April 28th.

Those who are interested in commemorating the day are invited to observe a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, or attend a community event to hear and share stories about how workplace tragedies have touched peoples' lives.

Lead photo by

photoblair/Twitter

