City
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
apartment rent toronto

Cost of renting an apartment in Toronto climbs 10 per cent

City
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It should come as no surprise that finding an affordable rental in Toronto remains a daunting task, and it isn't getting any better as a new report shows rent has climbed 10 per cent over the last year.

BNN reports that rent on bachelor apartments has climbed 10 per cent in the first quarter of this year to $1,657 from the $1,507 it sat at this time last year.

Data from the Toronto Real Estate Board shows that every standard rental-type available has risen over the last year, some by pretty substantial margins.

apartment rent toronto

Average rental prices have gone up since this time last year. Image courtesy of the Toronto Real Estate Board.

The vacancy rate remains at a troubling 1.6 per cent and, combined with high rent, has made the market difficult to navigate for renters and has contributed to Toronto's reputation as being one of the least affordable places to live.

These numbers don't exactly provide much solace, sadly, but thanks to new provisions that have been enacted by the government, a shift toward a more reasonable rental market may be on the horizon.

Lead photo by

Lori Whelan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Cost of renting an apartment in Toronto climbs 10 per cent

CN Tower closes after falling ice damages nearby buildings

Toronto storm causes nightmare commute on the TTC

Toronto worried about ice falling from condo buildings

Widespread damage and power outages caused by Toronto storm

Toronto wood sculpture by the lake destroyed by waves

TTC brings out storm subway trains to deal with the ice

Toronto battered by snow and ice as city reverts to winter weather