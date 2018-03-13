City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Ryerson Bed Bugs

Video shows bed bugs crawling around Ryerson classroom

Ryerson University is investigating reports of bed bugs in at least one of its classrooms today after photos and videos surfaced of little brown insects running around desks in the Victoria Building.

The Eyeopener, Ryerson's student newspaper, reported one week ago that several students had complained of itchy red bumps on their skin after attending class at 350 Victoria St. in downtown Toronto.

Some of the same students said they'd seen small, termite-like bugs crawling over their their hands, arms, sweaters and even burrowed between the cracks of their desks.

Here's what the latter looks in a video submitted to The Eyeopener and published Monday.

Is anybody else itchy right now?

After reporting the bugs to university staff, The Eyeopener's Stefanie Phillips said that she was told the room in question had been "investigated multiple times" but that results had always come back negative.

For a follow-up article, the students contacted five different exterminators for their take on the insects.

Pest control specialists from Abell Pest Control, 24/7 Pest Control, Merkem Pest Solutions, Pestend Pest Control Toronto and Just Bed Bugs all said that, based on pictures, the insects in VIC 205 were bed bugs.

Ryerson posted a notice saying that classes in the room were cancelled on Tuesday afternoon. 

"The university is aware of the issue and is currently assessing the room in question," said the university in a statement today. 

"Our students have been helpful in bringing their concerns forward so that the situation can be addressed properly."

