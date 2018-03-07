TTC streetcars will be free on St. Patrick's Day

You can thank Irish whiskey for more than the gift of gab and a hangover next weekend.

TTC officials have confirmed that the 504 King, 514 Cherry and 501 Queen streetcars will all operate free of charge on St. Patrick's Day courtesy of Jameson.

Clover-clad partiers can hop on any eligible red rocket vehicle between 4 p.m. on March 17 and 2:30 a.m. on the 18th without spending a penny.

So can people who have no intention of doing anything related to St. Patrick's Day, but good luck to them among all that very loud, very drunk Canadian-style craic.

Like New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day tends to bring out the inner party animal in many Torontonians. Providing free transportation is a tried and true way of encouraging people to avoid driving while under the influence, and to get the city home safe and sound.