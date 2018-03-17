Toronto is waiting in long lines for St. Patrick's Day

The day of shamrocks and green beer has finally arrived, and the city is already drunk – or waiting to get there.

Taking advantage of the fact that this year's St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday, Torontonians are lining up outside some of the city's most popular Irish pubs and taverns to commit to a full day of drinking and raucous singing.

Pubs like Ceili Cottage, P.J. O'brien and Irish Embassy Pub & Grill have had lineups since early afternoon, with wait times of around 40 minutes or more.

Other pubs like Whelan's Gate don't open until 5 p.m., but you can expect lineups around then as well.

With St. Patrick's Day in full swing, there's no shortage of things to do this today or tomorrow with tons of fun events happening all over the city.