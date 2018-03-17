The top 21 Irish bars and pubs in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top Irish bars and pubs in Toronto are the places to be on St. Patrick’s Day (or any other day you feel like having a beer, really.) Start drinking in the morning and end your night belting some tunes by U2 or Dropkick Murphys.

Here are my picks for the top Irish bars and pubs by neighbourhood.

The Beaches

Queen East’s favourite three-tiered pub Murphy’s Law has 24 taps of craft beer, weekend brunch, and live music on Saturdays.

Cabbagetown

Cozy up by the fireplace seven days a week at Stout Irish Pub and play some board games while sipping on local draughts like Louis Cifer.

Church Wellesley Village

A huge bar n the corner of Church, O’Gradys might be the best place to spend all day in the Village with a spacious patio, big food menu and $5 mimosa deals daily.

Danforth

Dora Keogh has been hosting some of the city’s best traditional Irish music jams for over 20 years. They also host prix fixe meals called Dinner In Yer Ma’s Kitchen, and have a great selection of beer.

Entertainment District

It may look like a regular sports bar, but Dublin Calling has more than just big screen TVs. They’ve also got dart lanes, pool tournaments, and a burger made with Guinness cheese sauce.

Etobicoke

Featuring 20 beers on tap and live entertainment on weekends, St James Gate is a spacious Etobicoke staple equipped with a giant patio, flat screens to watch the game and fireplaces to huddle around with the crew.

Financial District

With an iconic yellow and blue exterior, the three-storeyed P.J. O’Brien is the spot to grab a pint, and has a pretty good plate of fish and chips too.

High Park

Whelan’s Gate has limited space, but that might be what makes it so good. This pub has rebranded as a gastropub since its inception in 1992, with a menu that now serves house made ingredients with buck a shuck deals on Wednesdays.

King West

It may not look like your typical Irish spot, but Belfast Love still has the heart of a pub. There’s a big selection of Ontario craft brands, plus a scotch bar served in a sleeker interior than what you might be used to.

Leslieville

Opened by World Champion Oyster Shucker, Ceili Cottage is run by Patrick McMurray, who also holds the Guiness World Record for most oysters shucked in a minute (39). It goes without saying this pub specializes in oysters – and beer.

Liberty Village

Brazen Head is the place to watch the game while sipping on a rotating tap of local and imported beers, with a daily tap special that pours all day.

Little Italy

A longtime College go-to for Irish eats and drinks, Cloak and Dagger is a cozy venue just steps away from Kensington Market with a stellar secret patio.

Mount Pleasant

If you’re looking for something very traditional, McMurphys will transport you to Ireland, in a low key pub kind of way.

North York

Located in a small strip by Sheppard lined with restaurants, The Currach makes for one of the area’s few pubs and has daily deals worth coming for, like unreasonably cheap wings that run 70 cents each on Wednesdays.

Scarborough

Tara Inn has wing deals every Monday where you can buy five of their flavourful wings and get five free. Go off on pounds of their smokey lime tequila wings, onion rings, or head over on a weekend for authentic Irish breakfast.

South Core

Just steps away from the ACC, Lucky Clover is a big pub that makes for a good alternative to other bars in the area crammed with folks trying to watch the Leafs play.

University of Toronto

O'Grady's on College is where you go to celebrate the end of exams (or during exams – whichever.) It’s not necessarily the spot for top notch eats, but great for a place to get drunk near school.

Upper Beaches

This location of Mullin’s Irish Pub looks a little older than its counterparts on College or Yonge and Wellesley, but it does have a great patio.

Weston Mount Dennis

If you’re looking for energetic crowds, Irish Rose is a local spot and one of the closest experiences you’ll get to an Irish party.

Yonge & College

A rustic pub that serves the College Park crowd, Pogue Mahone’s previously rundown interior has seen a facelift in the past few years. Head for daily specials and a go at their shuffleboard.

Yonge & Eglinton

With karaoke nights on Wednesdays, Scruffy Murphy’s is a good place to hang while downing some standard beers and specials on Jameson shots in a comfy atmosphere.